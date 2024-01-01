New Taiwan dollars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert TWD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
237.95 hkd

NT$1.000 TWD = $0.2379 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
TWD to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24060.2431
Low0.23750.2375
Average0.23880.2405
Change-1.11%-1.50%
1 TWD to HKD stats

The performance of TWD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2406 and a 30 day low of 0.2375. This means the 30 day average was 0.2388. The change for TWD to HKD was -1.11.

The performance of TWD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2431 and a 90 day low of 0.2375. This means the 90 day average was 0.2405. The change for TWD to HKD was -1.50.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TWD0.23795 HKD
5 TWD1.18973 HKD
10 TWD2.37945 HKD
20 TWD4.75890 HKD
50 TWD11.89725 HKD
100 TWD23.79450 HKD
250 TWD59.48625 HKD
500 TWD118.97250 HKD
1000 TWD237.94500 HKD
2000 TWD475.89000 HKD
5000 TWD1,189.72500 HKD
10000 TWD2,379.45000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
100 HKD420.26600 TWD
200 HKD840.53200 TWD
300 HKD1,260.79800 TWD
500 HKD2,101.33000 TWD
1000 HKD4,202.66000 TWD
2000 HKD8,405.32000 TWD
2500 HKD10,506.65000 TWD
3000 HKD12,607.98000 TWD
4000 HKD16,810.64000 TWD
5000 HKD21,013.30000 TWD
10000 HKD42,026.60000 TWD
20000 HKD84,053.20000 TWD