New Taiwan dollars to Japanese yen today

Convert TWD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
4,430 jpy

NT$1.000 TWD = ¥4.430 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:24
TWD to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.95784.9688
Low4.42954.4295
Average4.75614.8319
Change-10.54%-7.35%
1 TWD to JPY stats

The performance of TWD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9578 and a 30 day low of 4.4295. This means the 30 day average was 4.7561. The change for TWD to JPY was -10.54.

The performance of TWD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9688 and a 90 day low of 4.4295. This means the 90 day average was 4.8319. The change for TWD to JPY was -7.35.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.290.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0481.1635.889109.6320.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7761.9719.982185.8191.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.6570.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 TWD4.42951 JPY
5 TWD22.14755 JPY
10 TWD44.29510 JPY
20 TWD88.59020 JPY
50 TWD221.47550 JPY
100 TWD442.95100 JPY
250 TWD1,107.37750 JPY
500 TWD2,214.75500 JPY
1000 TWD4,429.51000 JPY
2000 TWD8,859.02000 JPY
5000 TWD22,147.55000 JPY
10000 TWD44,295.10000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / New Taiwan Dollar
100 JPY22.57590 TWD
1000 JPY225.75900 TWD
1500 JPY338.63850 TWD
2000 JPY451.51800 TWD
3000 JPY677.27700 TWD
5000 JPY1,128.79500 TWD
5400 JPY1,219.09860 TWD
10000 JPY2,257.59000 TWD
15000 JPY3,386.38500 TWD
20000 JPY4,515.18000 TWD
25000 JPY5,643.97500 TWD
30000 JPY6,772.77000 TWD