New Taiwan dollars to Japanese yen today
Convert TWD to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 TWD to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|4.9578
|4.9688
|Low
|4.4295
|4.4295
|Average
|4.7561
|4.8319
|Change
|-10.54%
|-7.35%
1 TWD to JPY stats
The performance of TWD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9578 and a 30 day low of 4.4295. This means the 30 day average was 4.7561. The change for TWD to JPY was -10.54.
The performance of TWD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9688 and a 90 day low of 4.4295. This means the 90 day average was 4.8319. The change for TWD to JPY was -7.35.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / New Taiwan Dollar
|100 JPY
|22.57590 TWD
|1000 JPY
|225.75900 TWD
|1500 JPY
|338.63850 TWD
|2000 JPY
|451.51800 TWD
|3000 JPY
|677.27700 TWD
|5000 JPY
|1,128.79500 TWD
|5400 JPY
|1,219.09860 TWD
|10000 JPY
|2,257.59000 TWD
|15000 JPY
|3,386.38500 TWD
|20000 JPY
|4,515.18000 TWD
|25000 JPY
|5,643.97500 TWD
|30000 JPY
|6,772.77000 TWD