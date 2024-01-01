1 thousand Japanese yen to New Taiwan dollars

Convert JPY to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
208.78 twd

1.00000 JPY = 0.20878 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Japanese yen to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / New Taiwan Dollar
100 JPY20.87780 TWD
1000 JPY208.77800 TWD
1500 JPY313.16700 TWD
2000 JPY417.55600 TWD
3000 JPY626.33400 TWD
5000 JPY1043.89000 TWD
5400 JPY1127.40120 TWD
10000 JPY2087.78000 TWD
15000 JPY3131.67000 TWD
20000 JPY4175.56000 TWD
25000 JPY5219.45000 TWD
30000 JPY6263.34000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 TWD4.78978 JPY
5 TWD23.94890 JPY
10 TWD47.89780 JPY
20 TWD95.79560 JPY
50 TWD239.48900 JPY
100 TWD478.97800 JPY
250 TWD1197.44500 JPY
500 TWD2394.89000 JPY
1000 TWD4789.78000 JPY
2000 TWD9579.56000 JPY
5000 TWD23948.90000 JPY
10000 TWD47897.80000 JPY