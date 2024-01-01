New Taiwan dollars to US dollars today

Convert TWD to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
30.49 usd

NT$1.000 TWD = $0.03049 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
TWD to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03080.0312
Low0.03040.0304
Average0.03060.0308
Change-1.00%-1.30%
View full history

1 TWD to USD stats

The performance of TWD to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0308 and a 30 day low of 0.0304. This means the 30 day average was 0.0306. The change for TWD to USD was -1.00.

The performance of TWD to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0312 and a 90 day low of 0.0304. This means the 90 day average was 0.0308. The change for TWD to USD was -1.30.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / US Dollar
1 TWD0.03049 USD
5 TWD0.15244 USD
10 TWD0.30487 USD
20 TWD0.60975 USD
50 TWD1.52437 USD
100 TWD3.04873 USD
250 TWD7.62182 USD
500 TWD15.24365 USD
1000 TWD30.48730 USD
2000 TWD60.97460 USD
5000 TWD152.43650 USD
10000 TWD304.87300 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 USD32.80050 TWD
5 USD164.00250 TWD
10 USD328.00500 TWD
20 USD656.01000 TWD
50 USD1,640.02500 TWD
100 USD3,280.05000 TWD
250 USD8,200.12500 TWD
500 USD16,400.25000 TWD
1000 USD32,800.50000 TWD
2000 USD65,601.00000 TWD
5000 USD164,002.50000 TWD
10000 USD328,005.00000 TWD