5,000 US dollars to New Taiwan dollars

Convert USD to TWD at the real exchange rate

5,000 usd
164,002.50 twd

$1.000 USD = NT$32.80 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

USD to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.880032.8800
Low32.471032.0905
Average32.676532.4643
Change0.99%1.36%
View full history

1 USD to TWD stats

The performance of USD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.8800 and a 30 day low of 32.4710. This means the 30 day average was 32.6765. The change for USD to TWD was 0.99.

The performance of USD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.8800 and a 90 day low of 32.0905. This means the 90 day average was 32.4643. The change for USD to TWD was 1.36.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 USD32.80050 TWD
5 USD164.00250 TWD
10 USD328.00500 TWD
20 USD656.01000 TWD
50 USD1,640.02500 TWD
100 USD3,280.05000 TWD
250 USD8,200.12500 TWD
500 USD16,400.25000 TWD
1000 USD32,800.50000 TWD
2000 USD65,601.00000 TWD
5000 USD164,002.50000 TWD
10000 USD328,005.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / US Dollar
1 TWD0.03049 USD
5 TWD0.15244 USD
10 TWD0.30487 USD
20 TWD0.60975 USD
50 TWD1.52437 USD
100 TWD3.04873 USD
250 TWD7.62182 USD
500 TWD15.24365 USD
1000 TWD30.48730 USD
2000 TWD60.97460 USD
5000 TWD152.43650 USD
10000 TWD304.87300 USD