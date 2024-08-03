US dollar to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to New Taiwan dollars is currently 32.801 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.090% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 32.900 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 32.697 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.272% decrease in value.