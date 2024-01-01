New Taiwan dollars to Singapore dollars today

Convert TWD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
40.40 sgd

NT$1.000 TWD = S$0.04040 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:29
TWD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04160.0420
Low0.04040.0404
Average0.04100.0415
Change-2.70%-3.46%
1 TWD to SGD stats

The performance of TWD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0416 and a 30 day low of 0.0404. This means the 30 day average was 0.0410. The change for TWD to SGD was -2.70.

The performance of TWD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0420 and a 90 day low of 0.0404. This means the 90 day average was 0.0415. The change for TWD to SGD was -3.46.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5397.803145.5550.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1615.888109.8280.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9699.98186.1721.171
1 CAD0.7210.9550.56311.1095.622104.8780.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 TWD0.04040 SGD
5 TWD0.20202 SGD
10 TWD0.40405 SGD
20 TWD0.80810 SGD
50 TWD2.02025 SGD
100 TWD4.04049 SGD
250 TWD10.10123 SGD
500 TWD20.20245 SGD
1000 TWD40.40490 SGD
2000 TWD80.80980 SGD
5000 TWD202.02450 SGD
10000 TWD404.04900 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SGD24.74950 TWD
5 SGD123.74750 TWD
10 SGD247.49500 TWD
20 SGD494.99000 TWD
50 SGD1,237.47500 TWD
100 SGD2,474.95000 TWD
250 SGD6,187.37500 TWD
500 SGD12,374.75000 TWD
1000 SGD24,749.50000 TWD
2000 SGD49,499.00000 TWD
5000 SGD123,747.50000 TWD
10000 SGD247,495.00000 TWD