20 Singapore dollars to New Taiwan dollars

Convert SGD to TWD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = NT$24.23 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:43
SGD to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TWD
1 SGD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.419124.9649
Low24.077224.0772
Average24.230424.4823
Change-0.50%-1.38%
1 SGD to TWD stats

The performance of SGD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.4191 and a 30 day low of 24.0772. This means the 30 day average was 24.2304. The change for SGD to TWD was -0.50.

The performance of SGD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.9649 and a 90 day low of 24.0772. This means the 90 day average was 24.4823. The change for SGD to TWD was -1.38.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.951.5350.79284.5157.2424.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05316,763.511.6160.83388.9657.6234.698
1 AUD0.65210,375.10.61910.51655.0624.7182.908

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SGD24.23160 TWD
5 SGD121.15800 TWD
10 SGD242.31600 TWD
20 SGD484.63200 TWD
50 SGD1,211.58000 TWD
100 SGD2,423.16000 TWD
250 SGD6,057.90000 TWD
500 SGD12,115.80000 TWD
1000 SGD24,231.60000 TWD
2000 SGD48,463.20000 TWD
5000 SGD121,158.00000 TWD
10000 SGD242,316.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 TWD0.04127 SGD
5 TWD0.20634 SGD
10 TWD0.41268 SGD
20 TWD0.82537 SGD
50 TWD2.06343 SGD
100 TWD4.12685 SGD
250 TWD10.31713 SGD
500 TWD20.63425 SGD
1000 TWD41.26850 SGD
2000 TWD82.53700 SGD
5000 TWD206.34250 SGD
10000 TWD412.68500 SGD