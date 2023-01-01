5 New Taiwan dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert TWD to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 twd
0.21 sgd

1.00000 TWD = 0.04243 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TWD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.0525587.60691.443891.652350.9619518.8931
1GBP1.1552711.216101.2111.668111.908951.1113121.827
1USD0.950050.822368183.2331.37181.569860.9138517.9498
1INR0.01141460.009880320.012014510.01648140.0188610.01097940.215657

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 TWD0.04243 SGD
5 TWD0.21215 SGD
10 TWD0.42429 SGD
20 TWD0.84859 SGD
50 TWD2.12147 SGD
100 TWD4.24294 SGD
250 TWD10.60735 SGD
500 TWD21.21470 SGD
1000 TWD42.42940 SGD
2000 TWD84.85880 SGD
5000 TWD212.14700 SGD
10000 TWD424.29400 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SGD23.56860 TWD
5 SGD117.84300 TWD
10 SGD235.68600 TWD
20 SGD471.37200 TWD
50 SGD1178.43000 TWD
100 SGD2356.86000 TWD
250 SGD5892.15000 TWD
500 SGD11784.30000 TWD
1000 SGD23568.60000 TWD
2000 SGD47137.20000 TWD
5000 SGD117843.00000 TWD
10000 SGD235686.00000 TWD