1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Israeli new sheqels

Convert TWD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 twd
118.55 ils

1.00000 TWD = 0.11855 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TWD0.11855 ILS
5 TWD0.59273 ILS
10 TWD1.18546 ILS
20 TWD2.37092 ILS
50 TWD5.92730 ILS
100 TWD11.85460 ILS
250 TWD29.63650 ILS
500 TWD59.27300 ILS
1000 TWD118.54600 ILS
2000 TWD237.09200 ILS
5000 TWD592.73000 ILS
10000 TWD1185.46000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ILS8.43555 TWD
5 ILS42.17775 TWD
10 ILS84.35550 TWD
20 ILS168.71100 TWD
50 ILS421.77750 TWD
100 ILS843.55500 TWD
250 ILS2108.88750 TWD
500 ILS4217.77500 TWD
1000 ILS8435.55000 TWD
2000 ILS16871.10000 TWD
5000 ILS42177.75000 TWD
10000 ILS84355.50000 TWD