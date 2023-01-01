10 New Taiwan dollars to Israeli new sheqels

10 twd
1.19 ils

1.00000 TWD = 0.11922 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:6 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TWD0.11922 ILS
5 TWD0.59613 ILS
10 TWD1.19225 ILS
20 TWD2.38450 ILS
50 TWD5.96125 ILS
100 TWD11.92250 ILS
250 TWD29.80625 ILS
500 TWD59.61250 ILS
1000 TWD119.22500 ILS
2000 TWD238.45000 ILS
5000 TWD596.12500 ILS
10000 TWD1192.25000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ILS8.38753 TWD
5 ILS41.93765 TWD
10 ILS83.87530 TWD
20 ILS167.75060 TWD
50 ILS419.37650 TWD
100 ILS838.75300 TWD
250 ILS2096.88250 TWD
500 ILS4193.76500 TWD
1000 ILS8387.53000 TWD
2000 ILS16775.06000 TWD
5000 ILS41937.65000 TWD
10000 ILS83875.30000 TWD