5 New Taiwan dollars to British pounds sterling
Convert TWD to GBP at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert New Taiwan dollars to British pounds sterling
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / New Taiwan Dollar
|1 GBP
|39.24040 TWD
|5 GBP
|196.20200 TWD
|10 GBP
|392.40400 TWD
|20 GBP
|784.80800 TWD
|50 GBP
|1962.02000 TWD
|100 GBP
|3924.04000 TWD
|250 GBP
|9810.10000 TWD
|500 GBP
|19620.20000 TWD
|1000 GBP
|39240.40000 TWD
|2000 GBP
|78480.80000 TWD
|5000 GBP
|196202.00000 TWD
|10000 GBP
|392404.00000 TWD