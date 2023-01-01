1 New Taiwan dollar to British pounds sterling

Convert TWD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1 twd
0.03 gbp

1.00000 TWD = 0.02549 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:1 UTC
TWD to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.0522587.58611.443631.653960.9618518.8918
1GBP1.1553311.21565101.1871.667811.91081.1112621.8254
1USD0.950350.822605183.2371.371951.571830.914117.9537
1INR0.01141730.009882690.012013910.01648250.01888380.01098190.215694

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 TWD0.02549 GBP
5 TWD0.12744 GBP
10 TWD0.25488 GBP
20 TWD0.50976 GBP
50 TWD1.27441 GBP
100 TWD2.54882 GBP
250 TWD6.37205 GBP
500 TWD12.74410 GBP
1000 TWD25.48820 GBP
2000 TWD50.97640 GBP
5000 TWD127.44100 GBP
10000 TWD254.88200 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GBP39.23390 TWD
5 GBP196.16950 TWD
10 GBP392.33900 TWD
20 GBP784.67800 TWD
50 GBP1961.69500 TWD
100 GBP3923.39000 TWD
250 GBP9808.47500 TWD
500 GBP19616.95000 TWD
1000 GBP39233.90000 TWD
2000 GBP78467.80000 TWD
5000 GBP196169.50000 TWD
10000 GBP392339.00000 TWD