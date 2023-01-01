5 New Taiwan dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert TWD to CAD at the real exchange rate

5 twd
0.21 cad

1.00000 TWD = 0.04250 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:58 UTC
TWD to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 TWD0.04250 CAD
5 TWD0.21251 CAD
10 TWD0.42503 CAD
20 TWD0.85005 CAD
50 TWD2.12513 CAD
100 TWD4.25026 CAD
250 TWD10.62565 CAD
500 TWD21.25130 CAD
1000 TWD42.50260 CAD
2000 TWD85.00520 CAD
5000 TWD212.51300 CAD
10000 TWD425.02600 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CAD23.52800 TWD
5 CAD117.64000 TWD
10 CAD235.28000 TWD
20 CAD470.56000 TWD
50 CAD1176.40000 TWD
100 CAD2352.80000 TWD
250 CAD5882.00000 TWD
500 CAD11764.00000 TWD
1000 CAD23528.00000 TWD
2000 CAD47056.00000 TWD
5000 CAD117640.00000 TWD
10000 CAD235280.00000 TWD