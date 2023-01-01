500 New Taiwan dollars to Australian dollars

Convert TWD to AUD at the real exchange rate

500 twd
24.35 aud

1.00000 TWD = 0.04869 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TWD to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.052487.59861.443791.654070.961918.8895
1GBP1.1553311.21575101.1951.667891.910811.1113221.8215
1USD0.95020.822538183.2371.37191.571710.914117.949
1INR0.01141570.009881870.012013910.01648190.01888230.01098190.215637

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 TWD0.04869 AUD
5 TWD0.24346 AUD
10 TWD0.48693 AUD
20 TWD0.97386 AUD
50 TWD2.43464 AUD
100 TWD4.86929 AUD
250 TWD12.17322 AUD
500 TWD24.34645 AUD
1000 TWD48.69290 AUD
2000 TWD97.38580 AUD
5000 TWD243.46450 AUD
10000 TWD486.92900 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AUD20.53690 TWD
5 AUD102.68450 TWD
10 AUD205.36900 TWD
20 AUD410.73800 TWD
50 AUD1026.84500 TWD
100 AUD2053.69000 TWD
250 AUD5134.22500 TWD
500 AUD10268.45000 TWD
1000 AUD20536.90000 TWD
2000 AUD41073.80000 TWD
5000 AUD102684.50000 TWD
10000 AUD205369.00000 TWD