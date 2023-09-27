1 Australian dollar to New Taiwan dollars

1.00000 AUD = 20.77710 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:10 UTC
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.056587.72651.433831.64040.967218.3918
1GBP1.1540711.21925101.241.654711.89311.1162121.2249
1USD0.94650.820176183.0351.357151.552670.915517.4082
1INR0.01139910.009877480.012043110.01634430.0186990.01102550.209649

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AUD20.77710 TWD
5 AUD103.88550 TWD
10 AUD207.77100 TWD
20 AUD415.54200 TWD
50 AUD1038.85500 TWD
100 AUD2077.71000 TWD
250 AUD5194.27500 TWD
500 AUD10388.55000 TWD
1000 AUD20777.10000 TWD
2000 AUD41554.20000 TWD
5000 AUD103885.50000 TWD
10000 AUD207771.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 TWD0.04813 AUD
5 TWD0.24065 AUD
10 TWD0.48130 AUD
20 TWD0.96260 AUD
50 TWD2.40650 AUD
100 TWD4.81300 AUD
250 TWD12.03250 AUD
500 TWD24.06500 AUD
1000 TWD48.13000 AUD
2000 TWD96.26000 AUD
5000 TWD240.65000 AUD
10000 TWD481.30000 AUD