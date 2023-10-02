50 Malaysian ringgits to New Taiwan dollars

Convert MYR to TWD at the real exchange rate

50 myr
341.66 twd

1.00000 MYR = 6.83323 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:21 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MYR to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 TWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.0492587.30021.437471.660210.9639518.9373
1GBP1.1555411.21245100.8791.661061.918431.1138821.8828
1USD0.953050.824776183.20251.371.582280.9187518.0484
1INR0.01145470.009912880.012018910.01646590.01901720.01104230.216921

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MYR6.83323 TWD
5 MYR34.16615 TWD
10 MYR68.33230 TWD
20 MYR136.66460 TWD
50 MYR341.66150 TWD
100 MYR683.32300 TWD
250 MYR1708.30750 TWD
500 MYR3416.61500 TWD
1000 MYR6833.23000 TWD
2000 MYR13666.46000 TWD
5000 MYR34166.15000 TWD
10000 MYR68332.30000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TWD0.14634 MYR
5 TWD0.73172 MYR
10 TWD1.46344 MYR
20 TWD2.92688 MYR
50 TWD7.31720 MYR
100 TWD14.63440 MYR
250 TWD36.58600 MYR
500 TWD73.17200 MYR
1000 TWD146.34400 MYR
2000 TWD292.68800 MYR
5000 TWD731.72000 MYR
10000 TWD1463.44000 MYR