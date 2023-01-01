100 New Taiwan dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert TWD to CNY at the real exchange rate

100 twd
22.62 cny

1.00000 TWD = 0.22622 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:33 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TWD to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.0526587.58891.44361.65160.961918.8909
1GBP1.155211.216101.1811.667621.90791.1111921.8223
1USD0.949950.822368183.2081.37141.5690.913817.946
1INR0.0114170.009883290.012018110.01648160.01885630.01098210.215676

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TWD0.22622 CNY
5 TWD1.13109 CNY
10 TWD2.26217 CNY
20 TWD4.52434 CNY
50 TWD11.31085 CNY
100 TWD22.62170 CNY
250 TWD56.55425 CNY
500 TWD113.10850 CNY
1000 TWD226.21700 CNY
2000 TWD452.43400 CNY
5000 TWD1131.08500 CNY
10000 TWD2262.17000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CNY4.42053 TWD
5 CNY22.10265 TWD
10 CNY44.20530 TWD
20 CNY88.41060 TWD
50 CNY221.02650 TWD
100 CNY442.05300 TWD
250 CNY1105.13250 TWD
500 CNY2210.26500 TWD
1000 CNY4420.53000 TWD
2000 CNY8841.06000 TWD
5000 CNY22102.65000 TWD
10000 CNY44205.30000 TWD