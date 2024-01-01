Hungarian forints to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert HUF to TWD at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
881.51 twd

1.000 HUF = 0.08815 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6371.4731.660.96718.204
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1271.7241.9431.13221.315
1 USD0.9170.783183.1031.351.5220.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / New Taiwan Dollar
2000 HUF176.30100 TWD
5000 HUF440.75250 TWD
10000 HUF881.50500 TWD
15000 HUF1,322.25750 TWD
20000 HUF1,763.01000 TWD
30000 HUF2,644.51500 TWD
40000 HUF3,526.02000 TWD
50000 HUF4,407.52500 TWD
60000 HUF5,289.03000 TWD
100000 HUF8,815.05000 TWD
150000 HUF13,222.57500 TWD
200000 HUF17,630.10000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 TWD11.34420 HUF
5 TWD56.72100 HUF
10 TWD113.44200 HUF
20 TWD226.88400 HUF
50 TWD567.21000 HUF
100 TWD1,134.42000 HUF
250 TWD2,836.05000 HUF
500 TWD5,672.10000 HUF
1000 TWD11,344.20000 HUF
2000 TWD22,688.40000 HUF
5000 TWD56,721.00000 HUF
10000 TWD113,442.00000 HUF