1,000,000 idr
2,028.41 twd

1.000 IDR = 0.002028 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6721.4721.6590.96718.215
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1721.7241.9431.13321.329
1 USD0.9170.783183.1131.3491.5210.88716.697
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / New Taiwan Dollar
1 IDR0.00203 TWD
5 IDR0.01014 TWD
10 IDR0.02028 TWD
20 IDR0.04057 TWD
50 IDR0.10142 TWD
100 IDR0.20284 TWD
250 IDR0.50710 TWD
500 IDR1.01421 TWD
1000 IDR2.02841 TWD
2000 IDR4.05682 TWD
5000 IDR10.14205 TWD
10000 IDR20.28410 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 TWD492.99600 IDR
5 TWD2,464.98000 IDR
10 TWD4,929.96000 IDR
20 TWD9,859.92000 IDR
50 TWD24,649.80000 IDR
100 TWD49,299.60000 IDR
250 TWD123,249.00000 IDR
500 TWD246,498.00000 IDR
1000 TWD492,996.00000 IDR
2000 TWD985,992.00000 IDR
5000 TWD2,464,980.00000 IDR
10000 TWD4,929,960.00000 IDR