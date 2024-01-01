Indian rupees to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert INR to TWD at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
3,836.43 twd

1.000 INR = 0.3836 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2761.4751.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6771.7271.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.920.786183.071.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 INR0.38364 TWD
5 INR1.91822 TWD
10 INR3.83643 TWD
20 INR7.67286 TWD
50 INR19.18215 TWD
100 INR38.36430 TWD
250 INR95.91075 TWD
500 INR191.82150 TWD
1000 INR383.64300 TWD
2000 INR767.28600 TWD
5000 INR1,918.21500 TWD
10000 INR3,836.43000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 TWD2.60659 INR
5 TWD13.03295 INR
10 TWD26.06590 INR
20 TWD52.13180 INR
50 TWD130.32950 INR
100 TWD260.65900 INR
250 TWD651.64750 INR
500 TWD1,303.29500 INR
1000 TWD2,606.59000 INR
2000 TWD5,213.18000 INR
5000 TWD13,032.95000 INR
10000 TWD26,065.90000 INR