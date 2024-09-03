Singapore dollars to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert SGD to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
24,558.10 twd

S$1.000 SGD = NT$24.56 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:33
SGD to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

TWD
1 SGD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.741124.7411
Low24.387723.8343
Average24.523524.2680
Change-0.74%2.33%
1 SGD to TWD stats

The performance of SGD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.7411 and a 30 day low of 24.3877. This means the 30 day average was 24.5235. The change for SGD to TWD was -0.74.

The performance of SGD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.7411 and a 90 day low of 23.8343. This means the 90 day average was 24.2680. The change for SGD to TWD was 2.33.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SGD24.55810 TWD
5 SGD122.79050 TWD
10 SGD245.58100 TWD
20 SGD491.16200 TWD
50 SGD1,227.90500 TWD
100 SGD2,455.81000 TWD
250 SGD6,139.52500 TWD
500 SGD12,279.05000 TWD
1000 SGD24,558.10000 TWD
2000 SGD49,116.20000 TWD
5000 SGD122,790.50000 TWD
10000 SGD245,581.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 TWD0.04072 SGD
5 TWD0.20360 SGD
10 TWD0.40720 SGD
20 TWD0.81440 SGD
50 TWD2.03599 SGD
100 TWD4.07198 SGD
250 TWD10.17995 SGD
500 TWD20.35990 SGD
1000 TWD40.71980 SGD
2000 TWD81.43960 SGD
5000 TWD203.59900 SGD
10000 TWD407.19800 SGD