Singapore dollar to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to New Taiwan dollars is currently 24.558 today, reflecting a 0.214% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.040% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 24.558 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 24.458 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.225% increase in value.