10 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert TWD to CNY at the real exchange rate

10000 twd
2279.30 cny

1.00000 TWD = 0.22793 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TWD0.22793 CNY
5 TWD1.13965 CNY
10 TWD2.27930 CNY
20 TWD4.55860 CNY
50 TWD11.39650 CNY
100 TWD22.79300 CNY
250 TWD56.98250 CNY
500 TWD113.96500 CNY
1000 TWD227.93000 CNY
2000 TWD455.86000 CNY
5000 TWD1139.65000 CNY
10000 TWD2279.30000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CNY4.38732 TWD
5 CNY21.93660 TWD
10 CNY43.87320 TWD
20 CNY87.74640 TWD
50 CNY219.36600 TWD
100 CNY438.73200 TWD
250 CNY1096.83000 TWD
500 CNY2193.66000 TWD
1000 CNY4387.32000 TWD
2000 CNY8774.64000 TWD
5000 CNY21936.60000 TWD
10000 CNY43873.20000 TWD