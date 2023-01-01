1 Maldivian rufiyaa to New Taiwan dollars

Convert MVR to TWD at the real exchange rate

1 mvr
2.03 twd

1.00000 MVR = 2.02620 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MVR2.02620 TWD
5 MVR10.13100 TWD
10 MVR20.26200 TWD
20 MVR40.52400 TWD
50 MVR101.31000 TWD
100 MVR202.62000 TWD
250 MVR506.55000 TWD
500 MVR1013.10000 TWD
1000 MVR2026.20000 TWD
2000 MVR4052.40000 TWD
5000 MVR10131.00000 TWD
10000 MVR20262.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 TWD0.49354 MVR
5 TWD2.46768 MVR
10 TWD4.93536 MVR
20 TWD9.87072 MVR
50 TWD24.67680 MVR
100 TWD49.35360 MVR
250 TWD123.38400 MVR
500 TWD246.76800 MVR
1000 TWD493.53600 MVR
2000 TWD987.07200 MVR
5000 TWD2467.68000 MVR
10000 TWD4935.36000 MVR