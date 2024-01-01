Maldivian rufiyaas to Swiss francs today

Convert MVR to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
55.21 chf

MVR1.000 MVR = SFr.0.05521 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:37
MVR to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

1 MVR to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05720.0592
Low0.05460.0546
Average0.05580.0575
Change-1.98%-4.62%
1 MVR to CHF stats

The performance of MVR to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0572 and a 30 day low of 0.0546. This means the 30 day average was 0.0558. The change for MVR to CHF was -1.98.

The performance of MVR to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0592 and a 90 day low of 0.0546. This means the 90 day average was 0.0575. The change for MVR to CHF was -4.62.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Swiss Franc
1 MVR0.05521 CHF
5 MVR0.27606 CHF
10 MVR0.55213 CHF
20 MVR1.10425 CHF
50 MVR2.76063 CHF
100 MVR5.52126 CHF
250 MVR13.80315 CHF
500 MVR27.60630 CHF
1000 MVR55.21260 CHF
2000 MVR110.42520 CHF
5000 MVR276.06300 CHF
10000 MVR552.12600 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CHF18.11180 MVR
5 CHF90.55900 MVR
10 CHF181.11800 MVR
20 CHF362.23600 MVR
50 CHF905.59000 MVR
100 CHF1,811.18000 MVR
250 CHF4,527.95000 MVR
500 CHF9,055.90000 MVR
1000 CHF18,111.80000 MVR
2000 CHF36,223.60000 MVR
5000 CHF90,559.00000 MVR
10000 CHF181,118.00000 MVR