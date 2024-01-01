Maldivian rufiyaas to Swiss francs today

Convert MVR to CHF at the real exchange rate

MVR1.000 MVR = SFr.0.05780 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:46
MVR to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CHF
1 MVR to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05840.0584
Low0.05610.0545
Average0.05690.0560
Change2.85%5.03%
1 MVR to CHF stats

The performance of MVR to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0584 and a 30 day low of 0.0561. This means the 30 day average was 0.0569. The change for MVR to CHF was 2.85.

The performance of MVR to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0584 and a 90 day low of 0.0545. This means the 90 day average was 0.0560. The change for MVR to CHF was 5.03.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.1110.9481.5341.3970.7984.431.343
1 ZAR0.05510.0520.0850.0770.0444.6620.074
1 EUR1.05519.10811.6191.4730.83489.0781.416
1 AUD0.65211.8030.61810.910.51555.0230.875

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Swiss Franc
1 MVR0.05780 CHF
5 MVR0.28899 CHF
10 MVR0.57797 CHF
20 MVR1.15594 CHF
50 MVR2.88986 CHF
100 MVR5.77971 CHF
250 MVR14.44928 CHF
500 MVR28.89855 CHF
1000 MVR57.79710 CHF
2000 MVR115.59420 CHF
5000 MVR288.98550 CHF
10000 MVR577.97100 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CHF17.30190 MVR
5 CHF86.50950 MVR
10 CHF173.01900 MVR
20 CHF346.03800 MVR
50 CHF865.09500 MVR
100 CHF1,730.19000 MVR
250 CHF4,325.47500 MVR
500 CHF8,650.95000 MVR
1000 CHF17,301.90000 MVR
2000 CHF34,603.80000 MVR
5000 CHF86,509.50000 MVR
10000 CHF173,019.00000 MVR