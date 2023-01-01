1 Maldivian rufiyaa to Swiss francs

1.00000 MVR = 0.05966 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:50 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 CHF
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Swiss Franc
1 MVR0.05966 CHF
5 MVR0.29830 CHF
10 MVR0.59660 CHF
20 MVR1.19321 CHF
50 MVR2.98302 CHF
100 MVR5.96604 CHF
250 MVR14.91510 CHF
500 MVR29.83020 CHF
1000 MVR59.66040 CHF
2000 MVR119.32080 CHF
5000 MVR298.30200 CHF
10000 MVR596.60400 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CHF16.76150 MVR
5 CHF83.80750 MVR
10 CHF167.61500 MVR
20 CHF335.23000 MVR
50 CHF838.07500 MVR
100 CHF1676.15000 MVR
250 CHF4190.37500 MVR
500 CHF8380.75000 MVR
1000 CHF16761.50000 MVR
2000 CHF33523.00000 MVR
5000 CHF83807.50000 MVR
10000 CHF167615.00000 MVR