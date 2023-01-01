1 thousand Swiss francs to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert CHF to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
16,877.70 mvr

1.00000 CHF = 16.87770 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 MVR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.056987.75971.435381.645110.968118.3981
1GBP1.1535411.21915101.2321.655731.897661.1167421.2225
1USD0.946150.820244183.0351.35811.556540.91617.4076
1INR0.01139480.009878290.012043110.01635580.01874560.01103150.209642

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CHF16.87770 MVR
5 CHF84.38850 MVR
10 CHF168.77700 MVR
20 CHF337.55400 MVR
50 CHF843.88500 MVR
100 CHF1687.77000 MVR
250 CHF4219.42500 MVR
500 CHF8438.85000 MVR
1000 CHF16877.70000 MVR
2000 CHF33755.40000 MVR
5000 CHF84388.50000 MVR
10000 CHF168777.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Swiss Franc
1 MVR0.05925 CHF
5 MVR0.29625 CHF
10 MVR0.59250 CHF
20 MVR1.18499 CHF
50 MVR2.96249 CHF
100 MVR5.92497 CHF
250 MVR14.81243 CHF
500 MVR29.62485 CHF
1000 MVR59.24970 CHF
2000 MVR118.49940 CHF
5000 MVR296.24850 CHF
10000 MVR592.49700 CHF