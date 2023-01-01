100 Maldivian rufiyaas to Swiss francs

Convert MVR to CHF at the real exchange rate

100 mvr
5.62 chf

1.00000 MVR = 0.05623 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.63750.918751.498021.34970.78678283.2651.33345
1 ZAR0.053655410.04929740.08037640.07241850.0422154.467610.0715466
1 EUR1.088420.285111.630441.469010.856590.62561.45133
1 AUD0.6675512.44150.61333110.9009920.52521655.58360.890145

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Swiss Franc
1 MVR0.05623 CHF
5 MVR0.28114 CHF
10 MVR0.56229 CHF
20 MVR1.12458 CHF
50 MVR2.81145 CHF
100 MVR5.62290 CHF
250 MVR14.05725 CHF
500 MVR28.11450 CHF
1000 MVR56.22900 CHF
2000 MVR112.45800 CHF
5000 MVR281.14500 CHF
10000 MVR562.29000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CHF17.78440 MVR
5 CHF88.92200 MVR
10 CHF177.84400 MVR
20 CHF355.68800 MVR
50 CHF889.22000 MVR
100 CHF1778.44000 MVR
250 CHF4446.10000 MVR
500 CHF8892.20000 MVR
1000 CHF17784.40000 MVR
2000 CHF35568.80000 MVR
5000 CHF88922.00000 MVR
10000 CHF177844.00000 MVR