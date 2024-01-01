Maldivian rufiyaas to Egyptian pounds today

Convert MVR to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
3,148.24 egp

MVR1.000 MVR = E£3.148 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:39
MVR to EGP conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 MVR to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.23683.2368
Low3.14833.0817
Average3.18663.1578
Change-1.69%2.00%
1 MVR to EGP stats

The performance of MVR to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2368 and a 30 day low of 3.1483. This means the 30 day average was 3.1866. The change for MVR to EGP was -1.69.

The performance of MVR to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2368 and a 90 day low of 3.0817. This means the 90 day average was 3.1578. The change for MVR to EGP was 2.00.

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Egyptian pounds

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to EGP rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Egyptian Pound
1 MVR3.14824 EGP
5 MVR15.74120 EGP
10 MVR31.48240 EGP
20 MVR62.96480 EGP
50 MVR157.41200 EGP
100 MVR314.82400 EGP
250 MVR787.06000 EGP
500 MVR1,574.12000 EGP
1000 MVR3,148.24000 EGP
2000 MVR6,296.48000 EGP
5000 MVR15,741.20000 EGP
10000 MVR31,482.40000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 EGP0.31764 MVR
5 EGP1.58819 MVR
10 EGP3.17637 MVR
20 EGP6.35274 MVR
50 EGP15.88185 MVR
100 EGP31.76370 MVR
250 EGP79.40925 MVR
500 EGP158.81850 MVR
1000 EGP317.63700 MVR
2000 EGP635.27400 MVR
5000 EGP1,588.18500 MVR
10000 EGP3,176.37000 MVR