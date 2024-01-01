Maldivian rufiyaas to Egyptian pounds today

Convert MVR to EGP at the real exchange rate

MVR1.000 MVR = E£3.256 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MVR to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 MVR to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.25583.2558
Low3.15893.1295
Average3.19873.1766
Change2.97%2.83%
View full history

1 MVR to EGP stats

The performance of MVR to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2558 and a 30 day low of 3.1589. This means the 30 day average was 3.1987. The change for MVR to EGP was 2.97.

The performance of MVR to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2558 and a 90 day low of 3.1295. This means the 90 day average was 3.1766. The change for MVR to EGP was 2.83.

Track market ratesView MVR to EGP chart

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.1120.9481.5351.3970.7984.4281.343
1 ZAR0.05510.0520.0850.0770.0444.6620.074
1 EUR1.05519.10711.6191.4740.83489.0671.416
1 AUD0.65211.8010.61810.910.51555.0090.875

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Egyptian Pound
1 MVR3.25582 EGP
5 MVR16.27910 EGP
10 MVR32.55820 EGP
20 MVR65.11640 EGP
50 MVR162.79100 EGP
100 MVR325.58200 EGP
250 MVR813.95500 EGP
500 MVR1,627.91000 EGP
1000 MVR3,255.82000 EGP
2000 MVR6,511.64000 EGP
5000 MVR16,279.10000 EGP
10000 MVR32,558.20000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 EGP0.30714 MVR
5 EGP1.53572 MVR
10 EGP3.07143 MVR
20 EGP6.14286 MVR
50 EGP15.35715 MVR
100 EGP30.71430 MVR
250 EGP76.78575 MVR
500 EGP153.57150 MVR
1000 EGP307.14300 MVR
2000 EGP614.28600 MVR
5000 EGP1,535.71500 MVR
10000 EGP3,071.43000 MVR