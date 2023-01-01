250 Maldivian rufiyaas to Egyptian pounds

250 mvr
500.08 egp

1.00000 MVR = 2.00032 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:59 UTC
MVR to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Egyptian Pound
1 MVR2.00032 EGP
5 MVR10.00160 EGP
10 MVR20.00320 EGP
20 MVR40.00640 EGP
50 MVR100.01600 EGP
100 MVR200.03200 EGP
250 MVR500.08000 EGP
500 MVR1000.16000 EGP
1000 MVR2000.32000 EGP
2000 MVR4000.64000 EGP
5000 MVR10001.60000 EGP
10000 MVR20003.20000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 EGP0.49992 MVR
5 EGP2.49960 MVR
10 EGP4.99919 MVR
20 EGP9.99838 MVR
50 EGP24.99595 MVR
100 EGP49.99190 MVR
250 EGP124.97975 MVR
500 EGP249.95950 MVR
1000 EGP499.91900 MVR
2000 EGP999.83800 MVR
5000 EGP2499.59500 MVR
10000 EGP4999.19000 MVR