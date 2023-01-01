10 thousand Egyptian pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert EGP to MVR at the real exchange rate

10,000 egp
5,003.24 mvr

1.00000 EGP = 0.50032 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.916951.370050.7979571.5242783.31053.6725528.8379
1 EUR1.090611.494180.87031.6623790.85844.0052831.4506
1 CAD0.72990.66926510.5824291.1125760.80842.680621.0488
1 GBP1.25321.149031.7169511.91022104.4054.6024436.1397

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 EGP0.50032 MVR
5 EGP2.50162 MVR
10 EGP5.00324 MVR
20 EGP10.00648 MVR
50 EGP25.01620 MVR
100 EGP50.03240 MVR
250 EGP125.08100 MVR
500 EGP250.16200 MVR
1000 EGP500.32400 MVR
2000 EGP1000.64800 MVR
5000 EGP2501.62000 MVR
10000 EGP5003.24000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Egyptian Pound
1 MVR1.99871 EGP
5 MVR9.99355 EGP
10 MVR19.98710 EGP
20 MVR39.97420 EGP
50 MVR99.93550 EGP
100 MVR199.87100 EGP
250 MVR499.67750 EGP
500 MVR999.35500 EGP
1000 MVR1998.71000 EGP
2000 MVR3997.42000 EGP
5000 MVR9993.55000 EGP
10000 MVR19987.10000 EGP