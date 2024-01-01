Maldivian rufiyaas to Lebanese pounds today

Convert MVR to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
5,813,340 lbp

MVR1.000 MVR = ل.ل.5,813 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
MVR to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LBP
1 MVR to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,889.51005,892.0400
Low5,802.10005,801.8600
Average5,832.60435,849.1668
Change-1.24%0.11%
1 MVR to LBP stats

The performance of MVR to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,889.5100 and a 30 day low of 5,802.1000. This means the 30 day average was 5,832.6043. The change for MVR to LBP was -1.24.

The performance of MVR to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,892.0400 and a 90 day low of 5,801.8600. This means the 90 day average was 5,849.1668. The change for MVR to LBP was 0.11.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9760.9061.491.3550.76383.9541.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.670.073
1 EUR1.10419.8511.6451.4960.84292.7061.444
1 AUD0.67112.0650.60810.9090.51256.3460.878

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Lebanese Pound
1 MVR5,813.34000 LBP
5 MVR29,066.70000 LBP
10 MVR58,133.40000 LBP
20 MVR116,266.80000 LBP
50 MVR290,667.00000 LBP
100 MVR581,334.00000 LBP
250 MVR1,453,335.00000 LBP
500 MVR2,906,670.00000 LBP
1000 MVR5,813,340.00000 LBP
2000 MVR11,626,680.00000 LBP
5000 MVR29,066,700.00000 LBP
10000 MVR58,133,400.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 LBP0.00017 MVR
5 LBP0.00086 MVR
10 LBP0.00172 MVR
20 LBP0.00344 MVR
50 LBP0.00860 MVR
100 LBP0.01720 MVR
250 LBP0.04300 MVR
500 LBP0.08601 MVR
1000 LBP0.17202 MVR
2000 LBP0.34404 MVR
5000 LBP0.86009 MVR
10000 LBP1.72018 MVR