Israeli new sheqels to Lebanese pounds today

Convert ILS to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
24,566,600 lbp

1.000 ILS = 24,570 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:28
How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Lebanese Pound
1 ILS24,566.60000 LBP
5 ILS122,833.00000 LBP
10 ILS245,666.00000 LBP
20 ILS491,332.00000 LBP
50 ILS1,228,330.00000 LBP
100 ILS2,456,660.00000 LBP
250 ILS6,141,650.00000 LBP
500 ILS12,283,300.00000 LBP
1000 ILS24,566,600.00000 LBP
2000 ILS49,133,200.00000 LBP
5000 ILS122,833,000.00000 LBP
10000 ILS245,666,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 LBP0.00004 ILS
5 LBP0.00020 ILS
10 LBP0.00041 ILS
20 LBP0.00081 ILS
50 LBP0.00204 ILS
100 LBP0.00407 ILS
250 LBP0.01018 ILS
500 LBP0.02035 ILS
1000 LBP0.04071 ILS
2000 LBP0.08141 ILS
5000 LBP0.20353 ILS
10000 LBP0.40706 ILS