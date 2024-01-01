US dollars to Lebanese pounds today

Convert USD to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
89,584,000 lbp

1.000 USD = 89,580 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:28
How to convert US dollars to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 USD89,584.00000 LBP
5 USD447,920.00000 LBP
10 USD895,840.00000 LBP
20 USD1,791,680.00000 LBP
50 USD4,479,200.00000 LBP
100 USD8,958,400.00000 LBP
250 USD22,396,000.00000 LBP
500 USD44,792,000.00000 LBP
1000 USD89,584,000.00000 LBP
2000 USD179,168,000.00000 LBP
5000 USD447,920,000.00000 LBP
10000 USD895,840,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / US Dollar
1 LBP0.00001 USD
5 LBP0.00006 USD
10 LBP0.00011 USD
20 LBP0.00022 USD
50 LBP0.00056 USD
100 LBP0.00112 USD
250 LBP0.00279 USD
500 LBP0.00558 USD
1000 LBP0.01116 USD
2000 LBP0.02233 USD
5000 LBP0.05581 USD
10000 LBP0.11163 USD