Maldivian rufiyaa to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Lebanese pounds is currently 5,813.340 today, reflecting a -0.718% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.733% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 5,889.510 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 5,809.480 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.348% increase in value.