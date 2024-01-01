Maldivian rufiyaas to Japanese yen today
Convert MVR to JPY at the real exchange rate
MVR to JPY conversion chart
1 MVR = 9.44985 JPY
0
|1 MVR to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|9.7771
|10.6121
|Low
|9.3496
|9.3496
|Average
|9.5159
|10.0385
|Change
|-1.31%
|-6.54%
|View full history
1 MVR to JPY stats
The performance of MVR to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.7771 and a 30 day low of 9.3496. This means the 30 day average was 9.5159. The change for MVR to JPY was -1.31.
The performance of MVR to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.6121 and a 90 day low of 9.3496. This means the 90 day average was 10.0385. The change for MVR to JPY was -6.54.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Maldivian Rufiyaa
|100 JPY
|10.58220 MVR
|1000 JPY
|105.82200 MVR
|1500 JPY
|158.73300 MVR
|2000 JPY
|211.64400 MVR
|3000 JPY
|317.46600 MVR
|5000 JPY
|529.11000 MVR
|5400 JPY
|571.43880 MVR
|10000 JPY
|1,058.22000 MVR
|15000 JPY
|1,587.33000 MVR
|20000 JPY
|2,116.44000 MVR
|25000 JPY
|2,645.55000 MVR
|30000 JPY
|3,174.66000 MVR