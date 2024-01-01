Maldivian rufiyaas to Japanese yen today

Convert MVR to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
9,450 jpy

MVR1.000 MVR = ¥9.450 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45
MVR to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JPY
1 MVR to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.777110.6121
Low9.34969.3496
Average9.515910.0385
Change-1.31%-6.54%
1 MVR to JPY stats

The performance of MVR to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.7771 and a 30 day low of 9.3496. This means the 30 day average was 9.5159. The change for MVR to JPY was -1.31.

The performance of MVR to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.6121 and a 90 day low of 9.3496. This means the 90 day average was 10.0385. The change for MVR to JPY was -6.54.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9720.9061.491.3550.76383.9521.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6710.073
1 EUR1.10419.84711.6451.4970.84292.7131.444
1 AUD0.67112.0620.60810.9090.51256.3450.878

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Japanese Yen
1 MVR9.44985 JPY
5 MVR47.24925 JPY
10 MVR94.49850 JPY
20 MVR188.99700 JPY
50 MVR472.49250 JPY
100 MVR944.98500 JPY
250 MVR2,362.46250 JPY
500 MVR4,724.92500 JPY
1000 MVR9,449.85000 JPY
2000 MVR18,899.70000 JPY
5000 MVR47,249.25000 JPY
10000 MVR94,498.50000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Maldivian Rufiyaa
100 JPY10.58220 MVR
1000 JPY105.82200 MVR
1500 JPY158.73300 MVR
2000 JPY211.64400 MVR
3000 JPY317.46600 MVR
5000 JPY529.11000 MVR
5400 JPY571.43880 MVR
10000 JPY1,058.22000 MVR
15000 JPY1,587.33000 MVR
20000 JPY2,116.44000 MVR
25000 JPY2,645.55000 MVR
30000 JPY3,174.66000 MVR