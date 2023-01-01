1 Maldivian rufiyaa to Japanese yen

Convert MVR to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 mvr
9 jpy

1.00000 MVR = 9.49709 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Japanese Yen
1 MVR9.49709 JPY
5 MVR47.48545 JPY
10 MVR94.97090 JPY
20 MVR189.94180 JPY
50 MVR474.85450 JPY
100 MVR949.70900 JPY
250 MVR2374.27250 JPY
500 MVR4748.54500 JPY
1000 MVR9497.09000 JPY
2000 MVR18994.18000 JPY
5000 MVR47485.45000 JPY
10000 MVR94970.90000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Maldivian Rufiyaa
100 JPY10.52950 MVR
1000 JPY105.29500 MVR
1500 JPY157.94250 MVR
2000 JPY210.59000 MVR
3000 JPY315.88500 MVR
5000 JPY526.47500 MVR
5400 JPY568.59300 MVR
10000 JPY1052.95000 MVR
15000 JPY1579.42500 MVR
20000 JPY2105.90000 MVR
25000 JPY2632.37500 MVR
30000 JPY3158.85000 MVR