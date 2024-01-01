Maldivian rufiyaas to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert MVR to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
31,348.30 kzt

MVR1.000 MVR = ₸31.35 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
MVR to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KZT
1 MVR to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.838531.8385
Low30.857028.9975
Average31.260930.8354
Change0.31%7.98%
View full history

1 MVR to KZT stats

The performance of MVR to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.8385 and a 30 day low of 30.8570. This means the 30 day average was 31.2609. The change for MVR to KZT was 0.31.

The performance of MVR to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.8385 and a 90 day low of 28.9975. This means the 90 day average was 30.8354. The change for MVR to KZT was 7.98.

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MVR31.34830 KZT
5 MVR156.74150 KZT
10 MVR313.48300 KZT
20 MVR626.96600 KZT
50 MVR1,567.41500 KZT
100 MVR3,134.83000 KZT
250 MVR7,837.07500 KZT
500 MVR15,674.15000 KZT
1000 MVR31,348.30000 KZT
2000 MVR62,696.60000 KZT
5000 MVR156,741.50000 KZT
10000 MVR313,483.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KZT0.03190 MVR
5 KZT0.15950 MVR
10 KZT0.31900 MVR
20 KZT0.63799 MVR
50 KZT1.59499 MVR
100 KZT3.18997 MVR
250 KZT7.97493 MVR
500 KZT15.94985 MVR
1000 KZT31.89970 MVR
2000 KZT63.79940 MVR
5000 KZT159.49850 MVR
10000 KZT318.99700 MVR