Israeli new sheqels to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert ILS to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
123,266 kzt

1.000 ILS = 123.3 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ILS123.26600 KZT
5 ILS616.33000 KZT
10 ILS1,232.66000 KZT
20 ILS2,465.32000 KZT
50 ILS6,163.30000 KZT
100 ILS12,326.60000 KZT
250 ILS30,816.50000 KZT
500 ILS61,633.00000 KZT
1000 ILS123,266.00000 KZT
2000 ILS246,532.00000 KZT
5000 ILS616,330.00000 KZT
10000 ILS1,232,660.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KZT0.00811 ILS
5 KZT0.04056 ILS
10 KZT0.08113 ILS
20 KZT0.16225 ILS
50 KZT0.40563 ILS
100 KZT0.81125 ILS
250 KZT2.02814 ILS
500 KZT4.05627 ILS
1000 KZT8.11254 ILS
2000 KZT16.22508 ILS
5000 KZT40.56270 ILS
10000 KZT81.12540 ILS