Indonesian rupiahs to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert IDR to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
28,668.50 kzt

1.000 IDR = 0.02867 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6351.4721.660.96718.206
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1391.7241.9431.13321.321
1 USD0.9170.783183.111.351.5220.88716.695
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 IDR0.02867 KZT
5 IDR0.14334 KZT
10 IDR0.28668 KZT
20 IDR0.57337 KZT
50 IDR1.43343 KZT
100 IDR2.86685 KZT
250 IDR7.16712 KZT
500 IDR14.33425 KZT
1000 IDR28.66850 KZT
2000 IDR57.33700 KZT
5000 IDR143.34250 KZT
10000 IDR286.68500 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KZT34.88150 IDR
5 KZT174.40750 IDR
10 KZT348.81500 IDR
20 KZT697.63000 IDR
50 KZT1,744.07500 IDR
100 KZT3,488.15000 IDR
250 KZT8,720.37500 IDR
500 KZT17,440.75000 IDR
1000 KZT34,881.50000 IDR
2000 KZT69,763.00000 IDR
5000 KZT174,407.50000 IDR
10000 KZT348,815.00000 IDR