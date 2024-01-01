250 Indonesian rupiahs to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert IDR to KZT at the real exchange rate

250 idr
7.78 kzt

Rp1.000 IDR = ₸0.03111 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
IDR to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KZT
1 IDR to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03130.0313
Low0.02930.0275
Average0.03060.0294
Change6.05%13.15%
View full history

1 IDR to KZT stats

The performance of IDR to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0313 and a 30 day low of 0.0293. This means the 30 day average was 0.0306. The change for IDR to KZT was 6.05.

The performance of IDR to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0313 and a 90 day low of 0.0275. This means the 90 day average was 0.0294. The change for IDR to KZT was 13.15.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 IDR0.03111 KZT
5 IDR0.15553 KZT
10 IDR0.31106 KZT
20 IDR0.62212 KZT
50 IDR1.55530 KZT
100 IDR3.11060 KZT
250 IDR7.77650 KZT
500 IDR15.55300 KZT
1000 IDR31.10600 KZT
2000 IDR62.21200 KZT
5000 IDR155.53000 KZT
10000 IDR311.06000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KZT32.14820 IDR
5 KZT160.74100 IDR
10 KZT321.48200 IDR
20 KZT642.96400 IDR
50 KZT1,607.41000 IDR
100 KZT3,214.82000 IDR
250 KZT8,037.05000 IDR
500 KZT16,074.10000 IDR
1000 KZT32,148.20000 IDR
2000 KZT64,296.40000 IDR
5000 KZT160,741.00000 IDR
10000 KZT321,482.00000 IDR