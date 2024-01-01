Indian rupees to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert INR to KZT at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
54,293.80 kzt

1.000 INR = 5.429 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2541.4761.6650.96618.258
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6451.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.0571.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Indian rupees to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 INR5.42938 KZT
5 INR27.14690 KZT
10 INR54.29380 KZT
20 INR108.58760 KZT
50 INR271.46900 KZT
100 INR542.93800 KZT
250 INR1,357.34500 KZT
500 INR2,714.69000 KZT
1000 INR5,429.38000 KZT
2000 INR10,858.76000 KZT
5000 INR27,146.90000 KZT
10000 INR54,293.80000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Indian Rupee
1 KZT0.18418 INR
5 KZT0.92092 INR
10 KZT1.84183 INR
20 KZT3.68366 INR
50 KZT9.20915 INR
100 KZT18.41830 INR
250 KZT46.04575 INR
500 KZT92.09150 INR
1000 KZT184.18300 INR
2000 KZT368.36600 INR
5000 KZT920.91500 INR
10000 KZT1,841.83000 INR