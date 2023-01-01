1 thousand Indian rupees to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert INR to KZT at the real exchange rate

1000 inr
5488.24 kzt

1.00000 INR = 5.48824 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87141.088790.70451.491461.663660.962518.716
1 GBP1.1475811.24935104.0891.711551.909151.1045421.4777
1 USD0.918550.800416183.31451.369951.528120.884117.1911
1 INR0.01102480.009607170.012002710.01644310.01834160.01061160.20634

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 INR5.48824 KZT
5 INR27.44120 KZT
10 INR54.88240 KZT
20 INR109.76480 KZT
50 INR274.41200 KZT
100 INR548.82400 KZT
250 INR1372.06000 KZT
500 INR2744.12000 KZT
1000 INR5488.24000 KZT
2000 INR10976.48000 KZT
5000 INR27441.20000 KZT
10000 INR54882.40000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Indian Rupee
1 KZT0.18221 INR
5 KZT0.91104 INR
10 KZT1.82208 INR
20 KZT3.64416 INR
50 KZT9.11040 INR
100 KZT18.22080 INR
250 KZT45.55200 INR
500 KZT91.10400 INR
1000 KZT182.20800 INR
2000 KZT364.41600 INR
5000 KZT911.04000 INR
10000 KZT1822.08000 INR