Indian rupees to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert INR to KZT at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
55519.30 kzt

1.00000 INR = 5.55193 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.37490.92013.672950.8044411.54416287.251.347
1 CAD0.72732610.6692362.671430.585091.12311208.9240.979708
1 EUR1.08681.4942413.991760.87421.6782312.1831.46392
1 AED0.2722610.3743310.25051610.2190180.42041578.20690.366735

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 INR5.55193 KZT
5 INR27.75965 KZT
10 INR55.51930 KZT
20 INR111.03860 KZT
50 INR277.59650 KZT
100 INR555.19300 KZT
250 INR1387.98250 KZT
500 INR2775.96500 KZT
1000 INR5551.93000 KZT
2000 INR11103.86000 KZT
5000 INR27759.65000 KZT
10000 INR55519.30000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Indian Rupee
1 KZT0.18012 INR
5 KZT0.90059 INR
10 KZT1.80118 INR
20 KZT3.60236 INR
50 KZT9.00590 INR
100 KZT18.01180 INR
250 KZT45.02950 INR
500 KZT90.05900 INR
1000 KZT180.11800 INR
2000 KZT360.23600 INR
5000 KZT900.59000 INR
10000 KZT1801.18000 INR