500 Kazakhstani tenges to Indian rupees

Convert KZT to INR at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ₹0.1734 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:14
KZT to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

INR
1 KZT to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17510.1768
Low0.17020.1702
Average0.17350.1745
Change-0.65%-1.92%
1 KZT to INR stats

The performance of KZT to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1751 and a 30 day low of 0.1702. This means the 30 day average was 0.1735. The change for KZT to INR was -0.65.

The performance of KZT to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1768 and a 90 day low of 0.1702. This means the 90 day average was 0.1745. The change for KZT to INR was -1.92.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.3217.7820.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8610.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4660.7020.5861.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0440.0940.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Indian Rupee
1 KZT0.17336 INR
5 KZT0.86680 INR
10 KZT1.73361 INR
20 KZT3.46722 INR
50 KZT8.66805 INR
100 KZT17.33610 INR
250 KZT43.34025 INR
500 KZT86.68050 INR
1000 KZT173.36100 INR
2000 KZT346.72200 INR
5000 KZT866.80500 INR
10000 KZT1,733.61000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 INR5.76832 KZT
5 INR28.84160 KZT
10 INR57.68320 KZT
20 INR115.36640 KZT
50 INR288.41600 KZT
100 INR576.83200 KZT
250 INR1,442.08000 KZT
300 INR1,730.49600 KZT
500 INR2,884.16000 KZT
600 INR3,460.99200 KZT
1000 INR5,768.32000 KZT
2000 INR11,536.64000 KZT
5000 INR28,841.60000 KZT
10000 INR57,683.20000 KZT
25000 INR144,208.00000 KZT
50000 INR288,416.00000 KZT
100000 INR576,832.00000 KZT
1000000 INR5,768,320.00000 KZT
1000000000 INR5,768,320,000.00000 KZT