10 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Indian rupees
Convert KZT to INR at the real exchange rate
KZT to INR conversion chart
1 KZT = 0.17335 INR
0
|1 KZT to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1751
|0.1768
|Low
|0.1702
|0.1702
|Average
|0.1735
|0.1745
|Change
|-0.65%
|-1.92%
|View full history
1 KZT to INR stats
The performance of KZT to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1751 and a 30 day low of 0.1702. This means the 30 day average was 0.1735. The change for KZT to INR was -0.65.
The performance of KZT to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1768 and a 90 day low of 0.1702. This means the 90 day average was 0.1745. The change for KZT to INR was -1.92.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 INR
|5.76855 KZT
|5 INR
|28.84275 KZT
|10 INR
|57.68550 KZT
|20 INR
|115.37100 KZT
|50 INR
|288.42750 KZT
|100 INR
|576.85500 KZT
|250 INR
|1,442.13750 KZT
|300 INR
|1,730.56500 KZT
|500 INR
|2,884.27500 KZT
|600 INR
|3,461.13000 KZT
|1000 INR
|5,768.55000 KZT
|2000 INR
|11,537.10000 KZT
|5000 INR
|28,842.75000 KZT
|10000 INR
|57,685.50000 KZT
|25000 INR
|144,213.75000 KZT
|50000 INR
|288,427.50000 KZT
|100000 INR
|576,855.00000 KZT
|1000000 INR
|5,768,550.00000 KZT
|1000000000 INR
|5,768,550,000.00000 KZT