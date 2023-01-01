US dollars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert USD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
462,125 kzt

1.00000 USD = 462.12500 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06436880.1164710.001064910.0007129650.0006228930.005600930.0133952
1 INR15.535511.809430.01654380.01107620.009676940.08701310.2081
1 JPY8.585840.5526610.009143120.006121450.005348060.04808870.115009
1 CAD939.04960.4455109.37210.6695090.5849275.2595512.5787

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 USD462.12500 KZT
5 USD2310.62500 KZT
10 USD4621.25000 KZT
20 USD9242.50000 KZT
50 USD23106.25000 KZT
100 USD46212.50000 KZT
250 USD115531.25000 KZT
500 USD231062.50000 KZT
1000 USD462125.00000 KZT
2000 USD924250.00000 KZT
5000 USD2310625.00000 KZT
10000 USD4621250.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / US Dollar
1 KZT0.00216 USD
5 KZT0.01082 USD
10 KZT0.02164 USD
20 KZT0.04328 USD
50 KZT0.10820 USD
100 KZT0.21639 USD
250 KZT0.54098 USD
500 KZT1.08196 USD
1000 KZT2.16392 USD
2000 KZT4.32784 USD
5000 KZT10.81960 USD
10000 KZT21.63920 USD